Sweepstakes Scammers Target Gulfport Senior

A 70-year-old Gulfport man thought he had hit the jackpot — the Publishers Clearing House jackpot.

Unfortunately, the jackpot was a scam and not the well-known sweepstakes.

“He received an email allegedly from Publishers Clearing House and when he responded he ended up speaking to various people over the phone from numerous different phone numbers,” said Gulfport Police Sergeant Thomas Woodman.

Gulfport Police said the local man “obtained a $500 gift card at the request of the representative.” Woodman said he provided the gift card information over the phone.

“He realized he had been scammed prior to sending the additional $2,000 they had requested,” GPD said in a report on the incident.

Woodman said anything that requires some kind of gift card payment is likely a scam and those have been preferred transaction method among fraudsters because they are hard to track.

“Various scams involving gift cards have been going on for years,” Woodman said.

The Gulfport police spokesman also said there have no arrests so far in the latest case. GPD notes that scam artists are often remote, utilizing fake names and hard-to-track emails and phone numbers.

The New York-based sweepstakes warns on its website that any requests for pre-paid gift cards or other payments is a scam and not associated with the Publishers Clearing House.

The sweepstakes also said winners are notified of major prizes in person — not via emails, texts, or telephone calls.

“Publishers Clearing House does NOT send emails notifying consumers that they have won a major prize. If you win a major prize in our sweepstakes, the PCH Prize Patrol will contact you in person,” the sweepstakes said in a statement.