Good times never seemed so good… Caroline is the muse you need! She loves car rides, long walks, all the treats you can provide and, you guessed it, songs by Neil Diamond. It doesn’t take much to please this happy-go-lucky girl. Caroline is spayed, vaccinated and microchipped.

