Tina has a wonderfully happy and friendly temperament. At 8 years old, this 12-pound terrier mix still has a spring in her step and lots of love to share. She is well behaved with other dogs, but would prefer a home with no small children.

Tina is at Pet Pal Animal Shelter, 405 22nd St. S.

Call 727-328-7738 or visit petpalanimalshelter.com.