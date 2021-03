Who wouldn’t love this big handsome guy? Swiftie is looking for a couch of his own to reign over. He hopes his human staff will have plenty of treats to offer and scritches on hand. Swiftie is FeLV+, so can’t be adopted into a home with FeLV negative cats. However, it is perfectly safe for them to be around dogs and people!

Friends of Strays, 2911 47th Ave. N.; 727-522-6566 ext. 102;

friendsofstrays.org/adopt