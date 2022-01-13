Swingers on Central Rebranded as The Salty Nun

There will no more swinging at Central Avenue’s Swinger’s Bar & Grille – at least for now.

Gulfport business owners Barbara Banno and J.P. Brewer purchased and closed Swinger’s on Jan. 10. They plan to rebrand it as a The Salty Nun and open in March.

Banno owns popular Gulfport breakfast spot Stella’s and the Gulfport Merchants Chamber of Commerce president. Brewer created Salty’s and Salty’s Sandwich Bar, both popular Gulfport businesses; she sold both businesses in 2021.

The Salty Nun, they say, merges both concepts.

“We probably came up with this idea over drinks one night and the fact that we are making it a reality is exciting,” Banno told The Gabber.

The new spot at 2501 Central Avenue will feature breakfast favorites and the Stella’s nun, along with Salty’s live music vibe, plus a full liquor bar.

They will add a stage, wipe the restaurant clean of all pineapple imagery and roll out a fresh menu inspired by both Stella’s and Salty’s.

“We’re nervous, excited and we have such a good following of loyal customers from both businesses from Gulfport that we will hopefully bring to St. Pete,” Banno said.

As for the swings, they’re not going anywhere.

“You may see some of the swings around the restaurant,” Banno said. “We know that is a favorite.”