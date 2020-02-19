Swinging to the SPC Jazz Ensemble 



I’m a pediatrician,” says Dr. Lynne Ellis, seen here with her fellow horn player Ken Broomell as the two warm up for a performance with the St. Petersburg College (SPC) Jazz Ensemble on Wednesday, February 12. Ellis divides her time between her medical practice and playing in multiple bands and orchestras around the area, including SPC’s 18-member big band directed by Dr. David Manson, professor of music the college. The free concert was held in the Music Center on the college’s Gibbs campus at 6605 5th Ave N.