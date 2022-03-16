A Mexican restaurant called Tacos My Love is in the beginning stages of opening where Mid Peninsula Seafood previously stood at 400 49th St. S. in St. Pete. Owner and New York native Pedro Rosales moved from up north and plans to bring the heat to the ‘Burg.

“Basically we’ll have good authentic Mexican food, something that is lacking in this area in my opinion,” Rosales told The Gabber.

Rosales adds that his concept is still in the process of being approved by Pinellas County, but he has big plans.

“We’re going to have a largely plant-based menu and you don’t need to be vegan to enjoy it,” Rosales said. “We’re also going to have two different sections.”

One section will be a bar and lounge space, the other; a dining room for families and celebrations.

The owner hopes to host a soft opening by early April.