Take a New Virtual Tour of Treasure Island

Missing the beach? You can take a virtual tour of Treasure Island. A Treasure Island-based marketing company, Clear Vision Media, launched a new virtual tour of Treasure Island, accessible via their Treasure Island website.

The image-heavy tour includes more than a dozen 360-degree views of the beach, including resorts, marinas, restaurants, and John’s Pass Village & Boardwalk. Within each view, cursive “i’s” serve as hyperlinks to information on each location, triangular “play:” icons direct to video of that location on YouTube, and photo icons provide a closer view of the buildings and attractions seen in the 360-degree views.

The tour is somewhat light on text, but has all the paradise photos that typically attract tourists to this area. Potential visitors can even book certain hotels from within the tour by clicking on the “Book Now!” hyperlink.

In addition to the virtual tour, the new site list things to do, hotels, restaurants, and boat tours and rentals on the island. Clicking on the “Things to Do” menu item leads to a blog covering such topics as the best restaurants on Treasure Island and water sport activities.

Forward the link to visiting friends and family who are looking for things to do and places to stay in Treasure Island.