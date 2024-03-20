Take A Toy, Leave A Toy at the St. Pete Beach Toy Box

In 1912, Juliette Gordon Low founded the first Girl Scout Troop. From 12 members to more than 2.5 million, the troops across the country work hard to serve their communities. In St. Pete Beach, a scout from Troop 60912 made her own contribution to Pass-A-Grille beach. 14-year-old Isabella G. (The Gabber Newspaper did not have permission to use her last name) recently built and installed a Take a Toy, Leave a Toy box on the beach.

Isabella joined the Girl Scouts when she was 5 years old. Now that she is 14, she’s working on earning her Silver Award. According to a press release, the project “focuses on a sustainable idea to help the community.” The project needs to be a reusable item, or a service that can continue without Isabella’s assistance.

Building St. Pete. Beach’s Toy Box

Isabella’s box is made similarly to a dock, with, “pressure treated wood, stainless steel deck screws, and Thompson water seal stain for decks.” With it sitting on the beach, the dock needs let water drain. Isabella faced many challenges, but none more than, “how long it took to design and build the project, and learning how to use a table saw and router.”

After her project hit the beach, the City expressed interest in a similar project to replace the St. Pete beach toy box on Upham Beach.

