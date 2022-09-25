Take The Gabber: Bethany, West Virginia

Two men in front of a round building. The men are holding a copy of The Gabber Newspaper.
Going somewhere? Bring The Gabber Newspaper with you and send us your vacation snaps!
via Dan Riggs

When Dan Riggs took his son Brendan (we’ll let you figure out who is who in the photo) to Bethany College in West Virginia last month, they explored the city and caught up on Gabber news. “Go Bison!” Dan told us, adding: “Beautiful country up there and certainly not near as hot as here. Brought the Gabber along to catch up on news. We’ve been living in Gulfport now for a little over a year and so happy to make this our hometown.”

Have you taken the Gabber somewhere? We want to see your pictures! Please send a high-resolution photo and a brief description to news@thegabber.com.

