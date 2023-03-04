Take The Gabber: Cruise to the Caribbean

by The Gabber

A group of people standing on the grand stairway of a cruise ship, holding a copy of The Gabber Newspaper. Take the Gabber Caribbean cruising!
We’re so happy the Embassy building at Town Shores decided to take The Gabber Caribbean cruising.
Guess which group of Gulfport travelers decided to take The Gabber Caribbean cruising? The Embassy building at Town Shores loves to go cruising – not the building itself, of course, but the people who live there. Bonus: They brought The Gabber along so we could have some of fun, too. Pictured, from back row forward and left to right: Dot Bross and Sandi Speers; Pat Monnia, Steve Spears, and Jan Speers; Kris Kemp and Thomas Garro; Dot Watt, Denise Lesinger, and Sharon Tucker; and Debi Horne, Ray Waynick, Joe Watt, and Bruce Donath. That’s a lot of cruisers – and a lot of cruising!

Have you taken The Gabber somewhere? We want to see your pictures! Please send a high-resolution photo and a brief description to news@thegabber.com. Check out who else took The Gabber on vacation!

The legal stuff: Please only send a photo you have permission to send, and make sure everyone’s OK with their name and photo appearing in the print edition of The Gabber Newspaper as well as online at thegabber.com. Photos become the property of The Gabber Newspaper and we may, from time to time, resuse them. We may also share them on social media. 

