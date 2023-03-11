This happy trio decided they’d take The Gabber to Mexico – specifically, Cozumel. Looks like they brought along our end-of-year edition, featuring our Gulfportian of the Year, Marissa Stewart-Dix. While we live vicariously through these intrepid travelers, their smiles tell us they had a great time on their trip, and we’re glad they decided to take The Gabber to Mexico with them. You can’t tell in this photo, but they’re standing in front of giant letters that spell out “Cozumel” in an assortment of bright colors.

Pictured: Mickey Reeves, Daniel O’Neil, and Robert Reeves.

Things You May Not Know About Cozumel

In addition to attracting professional surfers, there’s a site that attracts archaeologists: San Gervasio. Here, historians believe, Mayans worshipped Ixchel. San Gervasio’s an archaeological park in the center of the island.

Have you taken The Gabber somewhere? We want to see your pictures! Please send a high-resolution photo and a brief description to news@thegabber.com.

