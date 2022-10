Pat Monnia brought The Gabber on the Carnival Paradise to celebrate her 70th birthday. We all cruised to Cozumel (but we confess, we forgot to get her a present!). Pictured, left to right: Debbie Dunbar, Debby Carnaroli and birthday girl Pat Monnia.

Have you taken the Gabber somewhere? We want to see your pictures! Please send a high-resolution photo and a brief description to news@thegabber.com.