The Bach family traveled to Whitefish, Montana for a family wedding then spent a week in Glacier National Park hiking, sightseeing, and enjoying the cool weather. They took The Gabber with them so a little bit of Gulfport could go to Montana. (The Gabber needs a sweater for a trip like that!)

