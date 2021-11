What happens in Vegas makes it to the Gabber! Karla Yoder and her best friend, Linda Vallis, were so excited to take this photo of themselves with the Gabber they hauled all the way from their homes in Gulfport to Las Vegas in October. The ladies were in town to see Lady Gaga with their daughters Marly Ramstad and Jody Bowen.

Have you taken the Gabber somewhere? We want to see your pictures! Please send a high-resolution photo and a brief description to news@thegabber.com.

Like this: Like Loading...