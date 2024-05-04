Brad Banks and Katie Dunn decided to take The Gabber Newspaper to Cartagena, Colombia. Looks like they took our January edition featuring the introduction of the Fusion 49th Street District. We hope they enjoyed their cruise to Colombia, Aruba, and other Atlantic destinations.

Have you taken The Gabber Newspaper somewhere? We want to see your pictures! Please send a high-resolution photo and a brief description to news@thegabber.com. Check out who else took The Gabber Newspaper on vacation!

The legal stuff: Please only send a photo you have permission to send, and make sure everyone’s OK with their name and photo appearing in the print edition of The Gabber Newspaper as well as online at thegabber.com. Photos become the property of The Gabber Newspaper and we may, from time to time, reuse them. We may also share them on social media.