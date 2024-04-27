Donna and LeeAnne Sebastian decided to take The Gabber Newspaper to Florence, Italy. Looks like they took our March edition featuring Arabella’s win as the 2023 Pet Mayor. We hope they enjoyed they trip to the Cathedral of Santa Maria del Fiore.

Have you taken The Gabber Newspaper somewhere? We want to see your pictures! Please send a high-resolution photo and a brief description to news@thegabber.com. Check out who else took The Gabber Newspaper on vacation!

The legal stuff: Please only send a photo you have permission to send, and make sure everyone’s OK with their name and photo appearing in the print edition of The Gabber Newspaper as well as online at thegabber.com. Photos become the property of The Gabber Newspaper and we may, from time to time, reuse them. We may also share them on social media.