The Gabber Newspaper Logo
Florida spectacular web ad

Take ‘The Gabber Newspaper’ to Frankenmuth

by Cameron Healy

two people holding a small dog in a giant wreath with a sign that says Bronner's Chirstmas Wonderland as they take the gabber newspaper to Frankenmuth
Robert and Christine Goldsberry decided to take The Gabber Newspaper to Frankenmuth.
Photo by Christine Goldsberry

Robert and Christine Goldsberry decided to take The Gabber Newspaper to Frankenmuth, Michigan. Looks like they took our 2022 gratitude issue for Thanksgiving. We hope they enjoyed their holiday trip to Bronner’s CHRISTmas Wonderland

Have you taken The Gabber Newspaper somewhere? We want to see your pictures! Please send a high-resolution photo and a brief description to news@thegabber.com. Check out who else took The Gabber Newspaper on vacation!

The legal stuff: Please only send a photo you have permission to send, and make sure everyone’s OK with their name and photo appearing in the print edition of The Gabber Newspaper as well as online at thegabber.com. Photos become the property of The Gabber Newspaper and we may, from time to time, reuse them. We may also share them on social media. 

by Cameron Healy

Support the Gabber

Team Gabber brought back the print version of the newspaper, and we've redesigned our website to make it easier for you to get the news. We're not out of the woods yet, and every little bit helps pay our reporters, printer, and other expenses. Support local news and families — donate now to keep The Gabber Newspaper serving the community it loves!

Please support local news and The Gabber Newspaper!
barnacle newsletter web ad