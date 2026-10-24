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Take ‘The Gabber Newspaper’ to Las Vegas

by Cameron Healy

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A man and a woman smile for a selfie while she holds up a copy of The Gabber Newspaper with the headline “Unlocking Gulfport Memories.” Behind them is a large “The Wizard of Oz at Sphere” display with a figure of Glinda the Good Witch, statues of Dorothy, the Scarecrow, the Tin Man, and the Cowardly Lion, giant red poppies, and a yellow brick road, set inside an ornate shopping mall.
Eric and Terri Chavez had The Gabber Newspaper to Las Vegas to see The Wizard of Oz at The Sphere.
Photo by Eric Chavez

Eric and Terri Chavez decided to take The Gabber Newspaper to Las Vegas. Looks like they took one of our July editions featuring Gulfport’s Bicentennial Time Capsule opening. We hope they enjoyed their trip to see The Wizard of Oz at The Sphere.

Have you taken The Gabber Newspaper somewhere? We want to see your pictures! Please send a high-resolution photo and a brief description to editor@thegabber.com. Check out who else took The Gabber Newspaper on vacation!

Waiting to see your picture in Take The Gabber? We’re backed up into September 2026! Want to get in sooner? You can, for $25! Contact us at 727-321-6965.

The legal stuff: Please only send a photo you have permission to send, and make sure everyone’s OK with their name and photo appearing in the print edition of The Gabber Newspaper as well as online at thegabber.com. Photos become the property of The Gabber Newspaper and we may, from time to time, reuse them. We may also share them on social media.

Looking for things to do in St. Petersburg, Gulfport, and the beaches? Check out The Gabber Newspaper’s full calendar of events.

Keep Your Community Local: Donate Now To Support Us

Donate now to support The Gabber Newspaper. The owners of the paper take no income from the paper. Every penny donated helps keep your community news hyperlocal. And everyone who earns their living working at The Gabber Newspaper lives in Gulfport and St. Petersburg. Most of our freelancers live here, too. We support our community; please support us.

by Cameron Healy

Support The Gabber Newspaper

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