Take ‘The Gabber Newspaper’ to Lausanne, Switzerland

by Cameron Healy

a woman with the gabber newspaper in Lausanne, Switzerland at a train station.
Nicole Spence decided to take The Gabber Newspaper to Lausanne, Switzerland in October.
Photo by Nicole Spence

Nicole Spence decided to take The Gabber Newspaper to Lausanne, Switzerland. Looks like she took our October edition featuring an investigative piece on the SPCA Tampa Bay and “puppy broker” partnership. We hope she enjoyed her trip in Europe.

Have you taken The Gabber Newspaper somewhere? We want to see your pictures! Please send a high-resolution photo and a brief description to news@thegabber.com. Check out who else took The Gabber Newspaper on vacation!

The legal stuff: Please only send a photo you have permission to send, and make sure everyone’s OK with their name and photo appearing in the print edition of The Gabber Newspaper as well as online at thegabber.com. Photos become the property of The Gabber Newspaper and we may, from time to time, reuse them. We may also share them on social media. 

