Take ‘The Gabber Newspaper’ to Mount Fuji

by Cameron Healy

two people holding up the gabber newspaper at Mount Fuji.
Check out these two hikers! They decided to take The Gabber Newspaper to Mount Fuji.
Jerry Almeida

Jerry and Michele Almeida decided to take The Gabber Newspaper to Mount Fuji in Japan. Looks like they took one of our June editions, featuring the Floridian history of Juneteenth. We hope they enjoyed their hike to the top of Mount Fuji.

Have you taken The Gabber Newspaper somewhere? We want to see your pictures! Please send a high-resolution photo and a brief description to news@thegabber.com. Check out who else took The Gabber Newspaper on vacation!

The legal stuff: Please only send a photo you have permission to send, and make sure everyone’s OK with their name and photo appearing in the print edition of The Gabber Newspaper as well as online at thegabber.com. Photos become the property of The Gabber Newspaper and we may, from time to time, reuse them. We may also share them on social media. 

