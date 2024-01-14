The Gabber Newspaper Logo
Take ‘The Gabber Newspaper’ to Munich

by Cameron Healy

two people smiling as they take the gabber newspaper to munich.
Anne and Derek Fahey decided to take The Gabber Newspaper to Munich.
Photo by Anne Fahey

Anne and Derek Fahey decided to take The Gabber Newspaper to Munich. Looks like they took one of our July editions featuring the SunFlower School. We hope they enjoyed their trip to Germany.

Have you taken The Gabber Newspaper somewhere? We want to see your pictures! Please send a high-resolution photo and a brief description to news@thegabber.com. Check out who else took The Gabber Newspaper on vacation!

The legal stuff: Please only send a photo you have permission to send, and make sure everyone’s OK with their name and photo appearing in the print edition of The Gabber Newspaper as well as online at thegabber.com. Photos become the property of The Gabber Newspaper and we may, from time to time, reuse them. We may also share them on social media. 

