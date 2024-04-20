Susan Warchola and her friends decided to take The Gabber Newspaper to Norderney, Germany. Looks like they took our December edition featuring St. Pete’s St. Bartholomew’s Episcopal Church. We hope they enjoyed their trip in Europe.

Take The Gabber Newspaper to Norderney, Germany

Not only did they take The Gabber Newspaper to Norderney, these four Gulfportians visited Bremen, Germany during a Christmas market in December 2023.

Have you taken The Gabber Newspaper somewhere? We want to see your pictures! Please send a high-resolution photo and a brief description to news@thegabber.com. Check out who else took The Gabber Newspaper on vacation!

The legal stuff: Please only send a photo you have permission to send, and make sure everyone’s OK with their name and photo appearing in the print edition of The Gabber Newspaper as well as online at thegabber.com. Photos become the property of The Gabber Newspaper and we may, from time to time, reuse them. We may also share them on social media.