The Gabber Newspaper Logo
gulf beaches law web ad

Take ‘The Gabber Newspaper’ to Norderney, Germany

by Cameron Healy

a woman holding the gabber newspaper in norderney, germany
Susan Warchola and her friends decided to take The Gabber Newspaper to Norderney, Germany.
Photo by Cindy Dickmyer

Susan Warchola and her friends decided to take The Gabber Newspaper to Norderney, Germany. Looks like they took our December edition featuring St. Pete’s St. Bartholomew’s Episcopal Church. We hope they enjoyed their trip in Europe.

Take The Gabber Newspaper to Norderney, Germany

four women smiling in a german town during a christmas market.
(L-R) Susan Warchola, Anna Gramberg, Cindy Dickmyer, and Barbara Baker in Bremen, Germany in December.
Photo by Cindy Dickmyer

Not only did they take The Gabber Newspaper to Norderney, these four Gulfportians visited Bremen, Germany during a Christmas market in December 2023.

Have you taken The Gabber Newspaper somewhere? We want to see your pictures! Please send a high-resolution photo and a brief description to news@thegabber.com. Check out who else took The Gabber Newspaper on vacation!

The legal stuff: Please only send a photo you have permission to send, and make sure everyone’s OK with their name and photo appearing in the print edition of The Gabber Newspaper as well as online at thegabber.com. Photos become the property of The Gabber Newspaper and we may, from time to time, reuse them. We may also share them on social media. 

by Cameron Healy

Support the Gabber

Team Gabber brought back the print version of the newspaper, and we've redesigned our website to make it easier for you to get the news. We're not out of the woods yet, and every little bit helps pay our reporters, printer, and other expenses. Support local news and families — donate now to keep The Gabber Newspaper serving the community it loves!

Please support local news and The Gabber Newspaper!
barnacle newsletter web ad
The Gabber Newspaper