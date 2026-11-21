Pat Hulsebosch and Lynda Myers decided to take The Gabber Newspaper to Raleigh, North Carolina. Looks like they took one of our February editions featuring V-Roll’s Lunar New Year celebration. We hope they enjoyed seeing the Dambo Troll at Dorothea Dix Park.

Have you taken The Gabber Newspaper somewhere? We want to see your pictures! Please send a high-resolution photo and a brief description to editor@thegabber.com. Check out who else took The Gabber Newspaper on vacation!

Waiting to see your picture in Take The Gabber? Want to get in sooner? You can, for $25! Contact us at 727-321-6965.

The legal stuff: Please only send a photo you have permission to send, and make sure everyone’s OK with their name and photo appearing in the print edition of The Gabber Newspaper as well as online at thegabber.com. Photos become the property of The Gabber Newspaper and we may, from time to time, reuse them. We may also share them on social media.

Looking for things to do in St. Petersburg, Gulfport, and the beaches? Check out The Gabber Newspaper’s full calendar of events.

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