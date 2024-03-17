The Gabber Newspaper Logo
Take ‘The Gabber Newspaper’ to Senegal

by Cameron Healy

a man standing next to a road sign with the gabber newspaper in senegal.
Marc Lee Jr. decided to take The Gabber Newspaper to Senegal.
Photo by Marc Lee Jr.

Marc Lee Jr. and Alana Guziewicz-Lee decided to take The Gabber Newspaper to Senegal. Looks like they took our September edition featuring The Gabber Guide to Ghouls, Ghosts, and Goodies. We hope they enjoyed their wedding anniversary in Fathala and Goree Island in Senegal.

a woman holding the gabber newspaper in signal next to a welcome sign.
Alana Guziewicz-Lee stood in front of a welcome sign for Goree Island, Senegal.
Photo by Marc Lee Jr.

They sent us two photos. One photo is of Marc Lee Jr. in Fathala, Senegal. The other photo is of Alana Guziewicz-Lee at the welcome sign for Goree Island. They said they love the crossword and sudoku. 

Have you taken The Gabber Newspaper somewhere? We want to see your pictures! Please send a high-resolution photo and a brief description to news@thegabber.com. Check out who else took The Gabber Newspaper on vacation!

The legal stuff: Please only send a photo you have permission to send, and make sure everyone’s OK with their name and photo appearing in the print edition of The Gabber Newspaper as well as online at thegabber.com. Photos become the property of The Gabber Newspaper and we may, from time to time, reuse them. We may also share them on social media. 

