Marc Lee Jr. and Alana Guziewicz-Lee decided to take The Gabber Newspaper to Senegal. Looks like they took our September edition featuring The Gabber Guide to Ghouls, Ghosts, and Goodies. We hope they enjoyed their wedding anniversary in Fathala and Goree Island in Senegal.

They sent us two photos. One photo is of Marc Lee Jr. in Fathala, Senegal. The other photo is of Alana Guziewicz-Lee at the welcome sign for Goree Island. They said they love the crossword and sudoku.

Have you taken The Gabber Newspaper somewhere? We want to see your pictures!

