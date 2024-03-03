Lindsay and Hal Wahlborg decided to take The Gabber Newspaper to Wyoming. Looks like they took our April edition featuring our blueberry season adventure. We hope they enjoyed their hiking trip in Medicine Bow, Wyoming.

Have you taken The Gabber Newspaper somewhere? We want to see your pictures! Please send a high-resolution photo and a brief description to news@thegabber.com. Check out who else took The Gabber Newspaper on vacation!

The legal stuff: Please only send a photo you have permission to send, and make sure everyone’s OK with their name and photo appearing in the print edition of The Gabber Newspaper as well as online at thegabber.com. Photos become the property of The Gabber Newspaper and we may, from time to time, reuse them. We may also share them on social media.