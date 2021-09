Dawna Morgan made her first trip back home since 2018 to visit her granddaughter, Morgan, 13, on her birthday week. While visiting the sights, Dawna brought her Gabber to downtown Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. “The wheel was moved to Oklahoma from a pier in California, [the] second tallest at 100 feet…. It was a great trip,” Dawna said.

Have you taken the Gabber somewhere? We want to see your pictures! Please send a high-resolution photo and a brief description to news@thegabber.com.

