Take The Gabber on a Hawaiian Cruise

Bonnie Lanners and Karon Devoid decided to take The Gabber Newspaper on a cruise to Hawaii. Looks like they took one of our March editions featuring Gulfport’s Peace, Love, and Pride Festival. We’re so glad they took us along on their tropical getaway.

These two spent St. Patrick’s Day weekend on a cruise to Hawaii for the first time. Devoid said they explored several islands while traveling. They cruised around with Pride of America, the only Norwegian Cruise Line that “that sails round trip from Honolulu year-round,” according to the website.

Have you taken The Gabber somewhere? We want to see your pictures! Please send a high-resolution photo and a brief description to news@thegabber.com. Check out who else took The Gabber on vacation!

The legal stuff: Please only send a photo you have permission to send, and make sure everyone’s OK with their name and photo appearing in the print edition of The Gabber Newspaper as well as online at thegabber.com. Photos become the property of The Gabber Newspaper and we may, from time to time, reuse them. We may also share them on social media.