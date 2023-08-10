Take The Gabber on a Staycation

Felix Lumbard decided to take The Gabber Newspaper on a staycation in his Gulfport home. Looks like he took one of our May editions featuring USF student uncovering history at Lincoln’s Cemetery. We hope he enjoyed his morning newspaper on the couch.

Alex Lumbard, Felix’s father, said “My son Felix had this picture taken while reading The Gabber on staycation in the beautiful Gulfport arts district. Thought it was too good not to try to get it in the paper!”

No one is too young to start reading their hyperlocal newspaper.

Have you taken The Gabber Newspaper somewhere? We want to see your pictures! Please send a high-resolution photo and a brief description to news@thegabber.com. Check out who else took The Gabber Newspaper on vacation!

