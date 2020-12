Kayak is on vacation from Indianapolis and was hoping to meet Gabber Dog Calypso, but it was not meant to be. “I noticed we sorta look alike,” Kayak said. “Sorry I missed you. My humans left me behind because they thought it was going to rain. They still brought me and Pooka bacon.” And, of course, a Gabber.

Have you taken the Gabber somewhere? Or maybe stayed at home? We want to see your pictures! Please send a high-resolution photo and a brief description to news@thegabber.com.