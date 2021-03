Jim Milne, Meghan Phillips and Steve Gallo, from left, took the Gabber to Disney for the week of February 8. The picture is on Main Street in the Magic Kingdom, but they also visited EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios and Animal Kingdom. Said Meghan of the Gabber, “I think it enjoyed itself.”

Have you taken the Gabber somewhere? Or maybe stayed at home? We want to see your pictures! Please send a high-resolution photo and a brief description to news@thegabber.com.