Regina and Robert Buscemi of the “Octopus’s Garden’ house in Gulfport went to visit their grandchildren in Westerville, Ohio in early October. Here they are at Leeds Farm pumpkin picking and enjoying the activities available for the kids. Said the Buscemis, “It was worth the 15 hour drive!”

Have you taken the Gabber somewhere? Or maybe stayed at home? We want to see your pictures! Please send a high-resolution photo and a brief description to news@thegabber.com.