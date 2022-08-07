Take The Gabber on Vacation: Corsica

by

A man standing on a beach, holding The Gabber
This week, we’re going to Corsica with Charlie Morris and Denise Bonjour!
Denise Bonjour

You can’t tell from the photo, but that water is much chillier than the Gulf of Mexico. At least, that’s what Charlie Morris tells us. He and Denise Bonjour hail from Treasure Island, but spent a week in Corsica. They took The Gabber along, of course. Note the bumpy things in the background; we understand those are called “mountains” and these are in Algajola, Corsica.

Have you taken the Gabber somewhere? We want to see your pictures! Please send a high-resolution photo and a brief description to news@thegabber.com.

by The Gabber

Support the Gabber

Team Gabber brought back the print version of the newspaper, and we've redesigned our website to make it easier for you to get the news. We're not out of the woods yet, and every little bit helps pay our reporters, printer, and other expenses. Support local news and families — donate now to keep The Gabber Newspaper serving the community it loves!

Please support local news and The Gabber Newspaper!
The Gabber Newspaper