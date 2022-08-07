Take The Gabber on Vacation: Corsica

You can’t tell from the photo, but that water is much chillier than the Gulf of Mexico. At least, that’s what Charlie Morris tells us. He and Denise Bonjour hail from Treasure Island, but spent a week in Corsica. They took The Gabber along, of course. Note the bumpy things in the background; we understand those are called “mountains” and these are in Algajola, Corsica.

