Take the Gabber on Vacation: Oct 1

by

A man in a boat under a large green bridge holding a copy of the Gabber Newspaper.
Photo courtesy of Mike Flood.

Mike Flood took the Gabber under the 1000 Islands Bridge in Northern New York State looking north toward Canada in August of 2020. “The border is closed,” said Flood, “but we are allowed to travel in Canadian waters if it’s the ONLY way to get where we are going.  There was virtually no auto traffic across the border. It has been a strange summer in this border town, to say the least.”  

Have you taken the Gabber somewhere? Or maybe stayed at home? We want to see your pictures! Please send a high-resolution photo and a brief description to news@thegabber.com.

 

by The Gabber

