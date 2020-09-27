Take the Gabber on Vacation: Oct 1

Mike Flood took the Gabber under the 1000 Islands Bridge in Northern New York State looking north toward Canada in August of 2020. “The border is closed,” said Flood, “but we are allowed to travel in Canadian waters if it’s the ONLY way to get where we are going. There was virtually no auto traffic across the border. It has been a strange summer in this border town, to say the least.”

