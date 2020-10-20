Take the Gabber on Vacation: Oct 20

by

A man and a woman sit at a table on the water with food and a Gabber Newspaper.
Photo courtesy of Wolfgang Deininger.

This week’s submission comes from Gulfport Grassroots founder Wolfgang Deininger. “Karen Love and I took a mini vacation to the Florida East coast last week and, as always, we took Gulfport and the Gabber with us.” Deininger and Love had dinner at The Golden Lion on Flagler Beach, overlooking the Atlantic Ocean as they traveled north on A1A to Amelia Island.

Have you taken the Gabber somewhere? Or maybe stayed at home? We want to see your pictures! Please send a high-resolution photo and a brief description to news@thegabber.com.

