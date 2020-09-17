Take the Gabber on Vacation: Sept 17

by

Two women standing in front of a sign that reads "Welcome Free Admission" and holding a Gabber Newspaper
Photo courtesy of Jude Bagatti.

For two sunny September weeks last fall, Jude Bagatti of Gulfport (holding The Gabber) and friend Maggie Moomey of South Pasadena, followed the footsteps of PBS TV’s Endeavor Morse, exploring the renowned historic colleges, libraries, museums, churches, gardens and pubs of Oxford, England. Here they are at the famed Ashmolean Museum.

Have you taken the Gabber somewhere? Or maybe stayed at home? We want to see your pictures! Please send a high-resolution photo and a brief description to news@thegabber.com.

by The Gabber

Support the Gabber

Team Gabber brought back the print version of the newspaper, and we've redesigned our website to make it easier for you to get the news. We're not out of the woods yet, and every little bit helps pay our reporters, printer, and other expenses. Support local news and families — donate now to keep The Gabber Newspaper serving the community it loves!

Please support local news and The Gabber Newspaper!