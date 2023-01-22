Take The Gabber: The Florida Scrub Jay in Brevard County

by

A man holding The Gabber. A scrub jay is perched on his head.
Even scrub jays want to read The Gabber!
Melinda O’Dell

Bob and Melinda O’Dell are on a mission (apparently) to get the Florida scrub jay to read the paper. They found this little guy while on a trip to the Helen and Allan Cruickshank Sanctuary in Brevard County.

The Audubon Society lists the Florida scrub jay, endemic to the disappearing Florida scrub, as one of the most endangered birds on the planet. The birds are social, inquisitive, and, as you can tell, fascinated by The Gabber Newspaper.

Have you taken the Gabber somewhere? We want to see your pictures! Please send a high-resolution photo and a brief description to news@thegabber.com.

