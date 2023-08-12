Take The Gabber to Alcatraz

Jeff and Tammy Allen decided to take The Gabber Newspaper to Alcatraz. Looks like they took one of our May editions featuring USF student uncovering history at Lincoln’s Cemetery. We’re so glad they could take us along on their historical adventure.

Alcatraz Island is in the San Francisco Bay in California.

Visitors can take tours in the island prison. The official Alcatraz website says, “visit the legendary island that has been a civil war fort, a military prison and one of the most notorious federal penitentiaries.”

If you dare, the island has guided night tours around the prison.

Have you taken The Gabber Newspaper somewhere? We want to see your pictures! Please send a high-resolution photo and a brief description to news@thegabber.com. Check out who else took The Gabber Newspaper on vacation!

The legal stuff: Please only send a photo you have permission to send, and make sure everyone’s OK with their name and photo appearing in the print edition of The Gabber Newspaper as well as online at thegabber.com. Photos become the property of The Gabber Newspaper and we may, from time to time, reuse them. We may also share them on social media.