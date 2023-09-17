Take The Gabber to Anchorage

Amanda Hagood and her son James decided to take The Gabber Newspaper to Anchorage, Alaska Looks like they took one of our June editions featuring kitten season with Friends of Strays. We’re so glad they could take us along on their summer vacation.

Hagood is a writer for The Gabber Newspaper, an Eckerd College professor, and an apparent fan of ridiculously cold weather.

The family heads there most summers, and this year they brought us back a treat: reindeer sausage.

