Take The Gabber to Athens

Melinda Shook decided to take The Gabber Newspaper to Athens, Greece. Looks like she took one of our May editions featuring USF student uncovering history at Lincoln’s Cemetery. We’re so glad she could take us along on her “big fat Greek” trip.

Shook is a Gulfport resident who decided to take her hometown newspaper to visit Greece in May this year.

She posed in front of the Parthenon in Athens. The Parthenon was built in the mid-5th century BCE and dedicated to the Greek goddess Athena Parthenos, according to Britannica.

Have you taken The Gabber Newspaper somewhere? We want to see your pictures! Please send a high-resolution photo and a brief description to news@thegabber.com. Check out who else took The Gabber Newspaper on vacation!

The legal stuff: Please only send a photo you have permission to send, and make sure everyone’s OK with their name and photo appearing in the print edition of The Gabber Newspaper as well as online at thegabber.com. Photos become the property of The Gabber Newspaper and we may, from time to time, reuse them. We may also share them on social media.