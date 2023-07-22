Mark and Sharon Smith decided to take The Gabber Newspaper to Barbados. Looks like they took one of our March editions, featuring Gulfportian Andrzej Kowalski’s incredible life story. We hope theyenoyed the trip, on which they celebrated their 23rd anniversary.

For their anniversary trip, Mark and Sharon stayed at a Sandals Resort in Barbados.

“Great reading reminding us of home,” Mark said of the paper.

Barbados is an eastern Caribbean island. Some people may know the island for the crystal-clear water. However, the official Barbados tour guide website said “Barbadians are very special people who have many stories to tell… like our hometown sweetheart and mega-star Rihanna.”

Have you taken The Gabber somewhere? We want to see your pictures! Please send a high-resolution photo and a brief description to news@thegabber.com. Check out who else took The Gabber Newspaper on vacation!

