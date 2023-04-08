Heidi Nelson took The Gabber Newspaper camping at Cypress Glen campground in Brooksville, FL. Looks like she brought along our edition of the Gulfport election results, featuring Ian O’Hara’s win this year. We’re so glad she took us along on her camping adventure through the Withlacoochee State Forest.

Things You May Not Know About Cypress Glen

According to Florida State Forests, this campground is only five miles from I-75 and resides on “the shore of Silver Lake, which is part of the Withlacoochee River system.” Withlacoochee is a Native American word that translates to “crooked river.”

