Eleanor Benson decided to take The Gabber Newspaper to Budapest, Hungary. Looks like she took one of our April editions of Gulfport on the Edge’s meeting, featuring Gulfport in 2030. We’re so glad she took us over across the pond.

Benson took a photo with her copy of The Gabber Newspaper while on a cruise on the Danube River.

“Brought [The Gabber Newspaper] along for reading on my business trip,” Benson said.

She said she posed with the Buda Castle behind her on her river cruise.

The Buda Castle conducts a guided river cruise tours daily, according to the tour’s website.

Have you taken The Gabber somewhere? We want to see your pictures!

