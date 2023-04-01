This Gulfport group took The Gabber Newspaper to Cuba – specifically, Habana. Looks like they brought along our pet mayor edition, featuring the 2023 official Gulfport Pet Mayor, Arabella. They seem like they had a great time walking around the city, and we’re glad they decided to take The Gabber with them!

They call themselves the “Upper Miriam/46th Street Gang” and everyone has their own nicknames too.

Pictured are Leo (Jefa) Estevez Wayne (Feel Better) Wilcox, Tracy (Proud Mary) Jameson, Vicki (Clip) Roach, John (All About the Bike) Bentley, Linda (Party Time) Wilcox, and Kathy (The Colonel) Champion.

