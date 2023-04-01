Take The Gabber to Cuba

by Cameron Healy

a group of people in front of a car in Cuba.
This Gulfport group took The Gabber to Cuba!
Vicki Roach

This Gulfport group took The Gabber Newspaper to Cuba – specifically, Habana. Looks like they brought along our pet mayor edition, featuring the 2023 official Gulfport Pet Mayor, Arabella. They seem like they had a great time walking around the city, and we’re glad they decided to take The Gabber with them!

They call themselves the “Upper Miriam/46th Street Gang” and everyone has their own nicknames too.

Pictured are Leo (Jefa) Estevez Wayne (Feel Better) Wilcox, Tracy (Proud Mary) Jameson, Vicki (Clip) Roach, John (All About the Bike) Bentley, Linda (Party Time) Wilcox, and Kathy (The Colonel) Champion.

Have you taken The Gabber somewhere? We want to see your pictures! Please send a high-resolution photo and a brief description to news@thegabber.com. Check out who else took The Gabber on vacation!

The legal stuff: Please only send a photo you have permission to send, and make sure everyone’s OK with their name and photo appearing in the print edition of The Gabber Newspaper as well as online at thegabber.com. Photos become the property of The Gabber Newspaper and we may, from time to time, reuse them. We may also share them on social media. 

