Treasure Island resident Paul Shann took The Gabber Newspaper to Somerset, England. Looks like he brought along an October print issue featuring The Women of Color Quilters Network. We’re so glad he decided to take us along on his trip to England!

He visited his brother for four weeks in October 2022. His brother lives by the Alfoxton House, which is an 18th-century country house in Somerset, England. Shann wrote us a mini history lesson about this location, “in 1797 the poets William Wordsworth and his sister Dorothy lived in the house” and Samuel Taylor Coleridge visited them. Coleridge “wrote English lyrical ballads. Many poems were written at Alfoxton between Wordsworth & Coleridge.”

Have you taken The Gabber somewhere? We want to see your pictures! Please send a high-resolution photo and a brief description to news@thegabber.com. Check out who else took The Gabber on vacation!

