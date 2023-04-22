Mike and Cathy Kania decided to take The Gabber Newspaper to Hyderabad, India. These two took a trip to India for their daughter’s wedding. We’re so glad they brought us along for the celebration. Congrats to the lovebirds!

Things You May Not Know About Hyderabad, India: According to Britannica, Hyderabad has one of the largest film studios in the world. Many famous Telugu-language film productions take place in this city, “which gave rise to its nickname, ‘Tollywood’.” India Times states that people often refer to this destination as the “city of pearls” because it is “one of the top producers of natural pearls in India.”

