Take The Gabber to Indiana

Lanette Olmstead decided to take The Gabber Newspaper to Indiana. Looks like she took one of our April editions of Gulfport on the Edge’s meeting, featuring Gulfport in 2030. We’re so glad she took us along on her midwest adventure.

Olmstead went to visit her family. She snapped a picture in front of this ice cream and fudge factory in Anderson, Indiana. Uranus is not only a planet but a space-themed fudge factory and general store. There is a Missouri location as well. She said this place satisfies any sweet tooth you have!

Have you taken The Gabber somewhere? We want to see your pictures! Please send a high-resolution photo and a brief description to news@thegabber.com. Check out who else took The Gabber on vacation!

