Take The Gabber to Kauai, Hawaii

Jake Wolf and Judi Oliver decided to take The Gabber Newspaper to Kauai, Hawaii. Looks like they took one of our May editions. We’re so glad they took us along on their Hawaiian vacation.

Fun Facts About Kauai

Kauai, also known as the “Garden Island,” is Hawaii’s fourth largest island, according to Kauai’s official travel site.

There are a multitude of things to do on the island. Activities include a “zip-line adventure through the jungle, a relaxing day at the beach, or a kayaking trip.”

This island has a lot of history to it as well. Explore the local culture, history museums, or even a tour of all “the film locations of more than 60 movies and TV shows.”

Have you taken The Gabber somewhere? We want to see your pictures! Please send a high-resolution photo and a brief description to news@thegabber.com.

