Take The Gabber to Let It Be Ice Cream

Sandra Jennings decided to take The Gabber Newspaper to the Gulfport Beach Bazaar and Let It Be Ice Cream. Looks like she took one of our April editions, featuring G. Gordon McFly’s recovery. We love that she took us over to get a quick bite of ice cream.

She took a shopping trip into Gulfport Beach Bazaar and ended the day with ice cream.

Jennings said she ordered the shop’s classic Ribbon Mint Chip.

“Ribbon Mint Chip is one of nine flavors we always have in the dipping case,” according to Let It Be Ice Cream‘s Facebook page. “Here you see why we say ‘ribbon’… dark chocolate chips are melted down and ribboned into the mint ice cream giving you a melt in your mouth experience with every bite!”

