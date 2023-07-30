Take The Gabber to Medford, NJ

Adrianna Caputo and Calvin Eells decided to take The Gabber Newspaper to Medford, NJ. Looks like they took one of our April editions, featuring information on nesting season for many bird species. We’re so happy they brought us along on their trip up north.

According to Caputo, the two stood in front of Kirby’s Mill, “which was built during the Revolutionary War and opened in 1778.”

